Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 05, 2019

Genuine Parts Company ( GPC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.762 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GPC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that GPC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $90.8, the dividend yield is 3.36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GPC was $90.8, representing a -21.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $115.20 and a 4.06% increase over the 52 week low of $87.26.

GPC is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Copart, Inc. ( CPRT ) and CarMax Inc ( KMX ). GPC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.38. Zacks Investment Research reports GPC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as .42%, compared to an industry average of 1.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GPC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GPC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GPC as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF ( FTXR )

NuShares Enhanced Yield US Aggregate Bond ETF ( NUMV )

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF ( ONEV ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ONEV with an increase of 1.43% over the last 100 days. FTXR has the highest percent weighting of GPC at 7.36%.