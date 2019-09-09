Gentherm Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for THRM

In trading on Monday, shares of Gentherm Inc (Symbol: THRM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $40.33, changing hands as high as $40.76 per share. Gentherm Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of THRM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, THRM's low point in its 52 week range is $35.63 per share, with $50.30 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $40.61.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »