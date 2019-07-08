Gentex Corporation (GNTX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 09, 2019

Gentex Corporation ( GNTX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.115 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 24, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GNTX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.55% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $24.38, the dividend yield is 1.89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GNTX was $24.38, representing a -2.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $25 and a 36.97% increase over the 52 week low of $17.80.

GNTX is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Ingersoll-Rand plc (Ireland) ( IR ) and Aptiv PLC ( APTV ). GNTX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.63. Zacks Investment Research reports GNTX's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 1.41%, compared to an industry average of -3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GNTX Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to GNTX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GNTX as a top-10 holding:

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund ( QSY )

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF ( SDVY ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SDVY with an increase of 9.54% over the last 100 days. QSY has the highest percent weighting of GNTX at 2.04%.