Castle Biosciences, which sells genetic tests used to diagnose skin cancers, filed on Wednesday with the SEC to raise up to $58 million in an initial public offering.
The Friendswood, TX-based company was founded in 2007 and booked $28 million in sales for the 12 months ended March 31, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol CSTL. Castle Biosciences filed confidentially on May 14, 2019. SVB Leerink and Baird are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.
The article Genomic diagnostics provider Castle Biosciences files for a $58 million IPO
originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com. Investment Disclosure:
The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO)
, Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)
, or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.