Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019

Genie Energy Ltd. ( GNE ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 15, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.075 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 23, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GNE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that GNE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $7.56, the dividend yield is 3.97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GNE was $7.56, representing a -36.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.98 and a 48.82% increase over the 52 week low of $5.08.

GNE is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation ( DUK ) and Exelon Corporation ( EXC ). GNE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.6. Zacks Investment Research reports GNE's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -68.89%, compared to an industry average of -.1%.

