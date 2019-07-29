Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019

Genesis Energy, L.P. ( GEL ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.55 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 14, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GEL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that GEL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.51, the dividend yield is 9.36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GEL was $23.51, representing a -7.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.52 and a 33.96% increase over the 52 week low of $17.55.

GEL is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. ( EXPD ) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. ( CHRW ). GEL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.57. Zacks Investment Research reports GEL's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 750%, compared to an industry average of -9.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GEL Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to GEL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GEL as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors High Income Infrastructure MLP ETF ( YMLI ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is YMLI with an decrease of -0.96% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GEL at 4.33%.