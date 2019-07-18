Quantcast

Generali buys Portuguese assets from Apollo for 600 mln euros

By Reuters

MILAN, July 18 (Reuters) - Italy's top insurer Assicurazioni Generali has reached a deal to buy Portuguese insurer Seguradoras Unidas and a smaller service company from U.S. fund Apollo Global Management for a total of 600 million euros ($674 million), it said on Thursday.

Seguradoras Unidas, also known as Tranquilidade, is the second largest non-life business operator in Portugal with

a 15.5% market share in the segment.

Reuters reported on July 9 that Generali had entered exclusive negotiations to buy Tranquilidade to boost its presence in Portugal, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

