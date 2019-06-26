General Motors (GM) to Invest $20M to Upgrade Texas Plant

General Motors Company GM is set to invest an additional $20 million for upgrading the Arlington Assembly plant in Texas, per Reuters. This announcement comes prior to the launch of full-size sports utility vehicles (SUVs). Notably, this investment will not add to the production capacity of the plant.





Arlington Assembly is a large plant in the country, which employs about 4,500 people. Since 2015, the company has invested $1.4 billion in this plant. Moreover, a couple of years ago, General Motors started construction on a supplier park close to the main assembly plant, which was projected to employ 1,250 people.As the company is preparing to start producing an all-new SUVs, this plant upgrade was required. The plant upgrade will include making improvements in the plant's conveyance system and refurbishing paint robots.Year to date, shares of General Motors have outperformed the industry it belongs to. During this time frame, shares of the company have rallied 12.7% compared with the industry's growth of 0.9%.







