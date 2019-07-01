General Motors (GM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, General Motors (GM) closed at $38.75, marking a +0.57% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.77%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.44%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the automaker had gained 10.66% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 6.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.12% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from GM as it approaches its nex t earnings release, which is expected to be August 1, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.42, down 21.55% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $35.56 billion, down 3.28% from the prior-year quarter.

GM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.64 per share and revenue of $145.86 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1.53% and -0.81%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for GM should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.43% lower. GM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, GM currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.8. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.2.

We can also see that GM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.65. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. GM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.27 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.