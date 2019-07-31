General Motors (GM) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

General Motors (GM) investors will be closely monitoring the company’s quarterly earnings to see if the impact of its restructuring initiatives has provided the needed catalyst to lift the stock higher.

The company will report second-quarter fiscal 2019 earnings results before Thursday’s opening bell. Although the company has delivered a positive earnings surprise in three out of the past four quarters, investors remain skeptical that GM shares offer any present or future value. GM shares currently trade at a forward PE of 6.2, compared to a P/E of 18 for the S&P 500 index. And that’s compelling value for a stock that pays a dividend yield of 4.00% — twice that of the S&P 500.

For any other company, these metrics would suggest a strong value stock. That’s not the case for GM, however. And that’s partly because GM’s business prospects for the next two years aren’t as bright as investors would like. Neither the company’s revenue or earnings is expected to grow during that span. And that’s been the case for the entire auto sector, which is dealing with low profit margins, despite improving auto sales.

Rival Ford Motor (F) suffered a 7% loss in its share price last week even after the company reported a beat on the bottom line. However, Ford topped spooked investors by issuing a weak full-year profit outlook. This explains why investors continue to be worried by so-called peak U.S. auto sales, which came lower-than-expected in June, falling 2.6%. But can GM’s quarterly results still find a way to inject some confidence back into the stock?

For the three months that ended June, analysts expect the Detroit-based automaker to earn $1.43 per share on revenue of $36.11 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.81 per share on revenue of $36.76 billion. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are projected to decline from $6.54 a year ago to $6.62 per share, while full-year revenue of $146.28 billion would represent a drop of 0.5% year over year.

In the first quarter, the company reported a 1.5% revenue decline, which missed estimates, though it did beat on the bottom line. During the quarter, the company suffered from sustained declines in sales of sedan and niche models, which were partially offset by better demand in its crossovers. CEO Mary Barra is executing a strategy which involves eliminating some traditional vehicles from its lineup while focusing on its best-selling lines.

GM is adding new crossovers and SUVs to its vehicle portfolio, which should boost sales in the quarters ahead. The company has also begun been trimming its workforce in an effort to remain profitable. Analysts and investors will be eager to learn the extent to which these initiatives can boost GM’s Q2 profitability.

From my vantage point, GM stock deserves more time, especially with the robust dividend yield. And assuming the company can execute its restructuring to increase profitability, combined with any positive news on the trade war front, GM not only would have done enough to increase investor sentiment, analyst may realize GM stock deserve multiple expansion, or a P/E in the double-digit range, which would make it one for the better bargains on the market.