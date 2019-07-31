Quantcast

General Motors Earnings Preview: What GM Stock Investors Can Expect

By William White,

Shutterstock photo

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

It's time for a General Motors earnings preview as we prepare for the company to release its results for the second quarter of 2019.

General Motors Earnings Preview: What GM Stock Investors Can Expect Source: Shutterstock

Wall Street is looking for General Motors (NYSE: GM ) to report earnings per share of $1.43 for the second quarter of the year. This comes from a low estimate of $1.11 and a high estimate of $1.71. To compare, earnings per share from the same time last year were $1.81.

The General Motors earnings preview for the second quarter of 2019 also has the average revenue estimate coming in at $36.11 billion. The low revenue estimate from analysts is $34.91 billion. On the opposite end is a high revenue estimate of $36.85 billion for the period.

That's the basics for the General Motors earnings preview, but make sure to check out the actual results tomorrow. The automotive company will be releasing its results at 8:00 a.m. ET . It will then hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET to go over the results and answer questions from investors.

Investors that don't want to go through the trouble of calling in for the conference can also check it out online. Anyone that is running late will also be able to listen to the webcast when it is posted online later.

General Motors is a vehicle manufacturer that has its headquarters in Detroit, Mich. The company's operations have been going on since way back in 1908 and it now does business in 37 countries.

GM stock was largely unmoved as of noon Wednesday.

More From InvestorPlace

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

Compare Brokers

The post General Motors Earnings Preview: What GM Stock Investors Can Expect appeared first on InvestorPlace .



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing
Referenced Symbols: GM


More from InvestorPlace Media

Subscribe





InvestorPlace Media
Contributor:

InvestorPlace Media

Investing, Financial News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar