General Motors Company (GM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 05, 2019

General Motors Company ( GM ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.38 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 20, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 15th quarter that GM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $36.91, the dividend yield is 4.12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GM was $36.91, representing a -11.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.90 and a 20.78% increase over the 52 week low of $30.56.

GM is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord ( TM ) and Honda Motor Company, Ltd. ( HMC ). GM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.29. Zacks Investment Research reports GM's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 3.9%, compared to an industry average of 4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GM Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to GM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GM as a top-10 holding:

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund ( CARZ )

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF ( FTXR )

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P Ultra Divide ( RDIV )

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF ( IDRV )

Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF ( SPVU ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SPVU with an decrease of -3.79% over the last 100 days. CARZ has the highest percent weighting of GM at 9.01%.