General Motors Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for GM

In trading on Wednesday, shares of General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $37.44, changing hands as low as $37.05 per share. General Motors Co shares are currently trading down about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GM's low point in its 52 week range is $30.56 per share, with $41.90 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $37.19.
