General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 09, 2019

General Mills, Inc. ( GIS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.49 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GIS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that GIS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $54.18, the dividend yield is 3.62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GIS was $54.18, representing a -0.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $54.60 and a 48.76% increase over the 52 week low of $36.42.

GIS is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mondelez International, Inc. ( MDLZ ) and The Kraft Heinz Company ( KHC ). GIS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.9. Zacks Investment Research reports GIS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 4.5%, compared to an industry average of 2.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GIS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GIS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GIS as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Cons. Staples AlphaDEX ( FXG )

John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF ( JHMS )

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF ( PBJ )

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF ( FTXG )

Global X Super Dividend ETF ( DIV ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JHMS with an increase of 8.79% over the last 100 days. FXG has the highest percent weighting of GIS at 5.75%.