Quantcast

General Finance Corp's 9.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

On 7/29/19, General Finance Corp's 9.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: GFNCP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $2.30, payable on 7/31/19. As a percentage of GFNCP's recent share price of $104.88, this dividend works out to approximately 2.19%, so look for shares of GFNCP to trade 2.19% lower - all else being equal - when GFNCP shares open for trading on 7/29/19. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 8.75%. The chart below shows the one year performance of GFNCP shares, versus GFN:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for GFNCP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $2.30 on General Finance Corp's 9.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock :

GFNCP+Dividend+History+Chart

In Thursday trading, General Finance Corp's 9.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: GFNCP) is currently down about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GFN) are off about 2.2%.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: GFNCP , GFN


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar