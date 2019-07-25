General Finance Corp's 9.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 7/29/19, General Finance Corp's 9.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: GFNCP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $2.30, payable on 7/31/19. As a percentage of GFNCP's recent share price of $104.88, this dividend works out to approximately 2.19%, so look for shares of GFNCP to trade 2.19% lower - all else being equal - when GFNCP shares open for trading on 7/29/19. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 8.75%. The chart below shows the one year performance of GFNCP shares, versus GFN:
Below is a dividend history chart for GFNCP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $2.30 on General Finance Corp's 9.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock :
In Thursday trading, General Finance Corp's 9.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: GFNCP) is currently down about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GFN) are off about 2.2%.
