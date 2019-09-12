General Electric Company (GE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

General Electric Company ( GE ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 25, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that GE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.36, the dividend yield is .43%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GE was $9.36, representing a -32.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.78 and a 40.54% increase over the 52 week low of $6.66.

GE is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Sony Corp Ord ( SNE ) and Koninklijke Philips N.V. ( PHG ). GE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.15. Zacks Investment Research reports GE's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -5.05%, compared to an industry average of 6.1%.

Interested in gaining exposure to GE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GE as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial ( XLI )

Vanguard Industrials ETF ( VIS )

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF ( FIDU )

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund ( DTN )

iShares Global Industrials ETF ( EXI ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VIS with an increase of 1.41% over the last 100 days. XLI has the highest percent weighting of GE at 3.43%.