General Electric Company (GE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 28, 2019

General Electric Company ( GE ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 28, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 25, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that GE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.27, the dividend yield is .39%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GE was $10.27, representing a -28.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.44 and a 54.2% increase over the 52 week low of $6.66.

GE is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Sony Corp Ord ( SNE ) and Emerson Electric Company ( EMR ). GE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.07. Zacks Investment Research reports GE's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -6.67%, compared to an industry average of 1.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GE Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to GE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GE as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial ( XLI )

Vanguard Industrials ETF ( VIS )

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund ( DTN )

iShares Trust ( IYJ )

iShares Global Industrials ETF ( EXI ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IYJ with an increase of 9.17% over the last 100 days. XLI has the highest percent weighting of GE at 3.94%.