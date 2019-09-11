General Electric Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for GE

In trading on Wednesday, shares of General Electric Co (Symbol: GE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.28, changing hands as high as $9.31 per share. General Electric Co shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GE shares , versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GE's low point in its 52 week range is $6.6334 per share, with $13.7249 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $9.26.
