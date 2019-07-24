General Dynamics' (GD) Q2 Earnings Beat, Backlog Up Y/Y

General Dynamics CorporationGD reported second-quarter 2019 earnings from continuing operations of $2.77 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.68 by 736%. Operating earnings also improved 5.7% from $2.62 in the year-ago quarter.



Total Revenues



General Dynamics' second-quarter revenues of $9,555 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9,402 million by 1.6%. Further, revenues increased 4% from $9,186 million in the year-ago quarter. In fact, revenues grew year over year in all the company's segments (except the Information Systems and Technology segment).



Backlog



General Dynamics recorded a total backlog of $67.6 billion, up 1.96% year over year. The year-over-year increase in backlog was due to higher orders received by its Marine System segment. Funded backlog at the quarter-end was $54.4 billion.

Segmental Performance



Aerospace : The segmen t report ed revenues of $2,136 million, up 12.7% year over year. However, operating earnings of $331 million declined 14.2% from the prior-year quarter's $386 million.



Combat Systems : Segment revenues rose 8.1% from the prior-year quarter to $1,659 million. Moreover, operating earnings were up 2.5% from the year-ago quarter to $242 million.



Information Systems and Technology : The segment reported revenues of $2,158 million, which declined 11.6% year over year. Operating earnings also dropped 1.3% from the prior-year period to $154 million.



Marine Systems : The segment's revenues of $2,325 million were up 7.2% from the year-ago quarter's $2,168 million. Operating earnings also improved 1% from the year-ago level to $197 million.



Mission Systems : The segment's revenues of $1,277 million increased 11.3% from the year-ago quarter's $1,147 million. Operating earnings of $162 million also increased 5.9% from the year-ago quarter's $153 million.



Operational Highlights



Company-wide operating margin contracted 40 basis points (bps) to 11.4% from the year-ago quarter's 11.8%.



In the quarter under review, General Dynamics' operating costs and expenses rose 14.3% from the year-ago period to $16,712 million.



Interest expenses in the reported quarter increased 81.5% year over year to $236 million.



Financial Condition



As of Jun 30, 2019, General Dynamics' cash and cash equivalents were $702 million compared with $963 million on Dec 31, 2018.



Long-term debt as of Jun 30, 2019 was $8,975 million, which massively declined from the 2018-end level of $11,444 million.



In the first six months of 2019, the company's cash used for operating activities was $504 million compared with $291 million cash provided by operating activities in the comparable year-ago period.



Zacks Rank



