General Dynamics Corporation (GD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019

General Dynamics Corporation ( GD ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 03, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $1.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 09, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.68% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $182.54, the dividend yield is 2.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GD was $182.54, representing a -12.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $207.72 and a 26.88% increase over the 52 week low of $143.87.

GD is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Carnival Corporation ( CCL ) and Carnival Corporation ( CUK ). GD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $11.1. Zacks Investment Research reports GD's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 2.97%, compared to an industry average of -5.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GD as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF ( PPA )

iShares Trust ( ITA )

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF ( XAR )

U.S. Global Jets ETF ( JETS )

First Trust VL Dividend ( FVD ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PPA with an increase of 12.68% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GD at 5.26%.