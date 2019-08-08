Gemini Exchange Data Is Being Added to CME’s Crypto Indices

Market data from the Winklevoss twins-founded crypto exchange Gemini is being added to eight crypto indices offered by CF Benchmarks.

Formerly called Crypto Facilities, CF Benchmarks' eight reference products include four indices and reference rates provided for CME Group, which currently offers a bitcoin futures product: the CME CF Bitcoin Reference Rate and CME CF Bitcoin Real Time Index, and the CME CF Ether-Dollar Reference Rate and CME CF Ether-Dollar Real Time Index.

CF Benchmarks said Thursday that the addition of Gemini as a data source, alongside existing exchanges Bitstamp, Coinbase, itBit and Kraken, will boost the quality of market data underlying the indices.

"This ensures the reference rates remain the most accurate and liquid representation of the underlying market for Bitcoin-USD transactions," the firm said.

The new data source will be live on the indices from Aug. 30 at 4.30 p.m. U.K. time (15:30 UTC).

"We're pleased with the addition of Gemini data to our bitcoin and ether reference rates and realtime indices," said Tim McCourt, managing director and global head of equity products and alternative investments at CME Group. "This will capture wider market participation and increase the robustness of the pricing indices at a time when customers are increasingly using our bitcoin futures to trade and manage underlying spot market price risk."

When still called Crypto Facilities, CF Benchmarks was acquired by Kraken in an undisclosed deal thought to be for at least $100 million back in February. As well as its reference data, the firm offers crypto exchange services and futures products.

