GEM Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for GEM

In trading on Thursday, shares of the GEM ETF (Symbol: GEM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $31.89, changing hands as low as $31.61 per share. GEM shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GEM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GEM's low point in its 52 week range is $28.65 per share, with $33.9198 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $31.69.
