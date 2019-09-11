GEL Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Genesis Energy L.P. (Symbol: GEL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.74, changing hands as high as $21.75 per share. Genesis Energy L.P. shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GEL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GEL's low point in its 52 week range is $17.55 per share, with $25.52 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $21.69.
