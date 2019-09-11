GEF Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Greif Inc (Symbol: GEF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $38.07, changing hands as high as $38.41 per share. Greif Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GEF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GEF's low point in its 52 week range is $29.85 per share, with $59 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $38.42.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »