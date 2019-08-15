Quantcast

GE shares fall on report that cash situation worse than thought

Reuters


Aug 15 (Reuters) - General Electric shares fell 5% on Thursday after the Wall Street Journal reported that Harry Markopolos, a whistleblower in the Bernard Madoff Ponzi case, had alleged that company financial filings masked the depths of its problems.

The Journal quoted Markopolos as saying in a research report that GE is short on working capital — a key measure of liquidity — and that its cash situation is far worse than disclosed in its regulatory filings.

Reuters has not seen Markopolos' report.

"We remain focused on running our business every day and ... will not be distracted by this type of meritless, misguided and self-serving speculation," the company said in a statement.





