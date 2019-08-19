GE bonds rally as analysts dissect accounting fraud accusations

Shutterstock photo





By William Hoffman

NEW YORK, Aug 19 (IFR) - Investors are erasing much of the widening General Electric bonds experienced last week as analysts agree that a report claiming fraudulent activity at the industrial company was overdone.

Harry Markopolos, a financial fraud investigator who previously sounded the alarms on the Bernie Madoff scandal, produced a 175 page report last week claiming GE is hiding US$38bn in accounting fraud.

GE's 5% 2049 was the company's most active bond in the secondary market trading 13bp tighter on the day after widening out some 20bp last week, according to MarketAxess data.

Other short-dated notes such as the company's 3.45% 2024 bond erased all of its widening from the prior week to trade 79bp tighter on the day.

Bonds were reacting to reported mistakes and exaggerations in Markopolos' findings.

For example, CreditSights noted inaccuracies in Markopolos' profit margin calculations, raised doubts that GE could breach debt covenants and disagrees with the assertion in the report that "GE has almost no cash."

In a statement on Monday, GE further denied accusations in the report that the company is hiding a US$9.1bn shortfall at its oil subsidiary Baker Hughes.

Rather, GE estimates it will incur a US$7.4bn non-cash charge once it sells its remaining 51% stake in Baker Hughes, the proceeds from which can be used for deleveraging, Steve Winoker vice president of GE investor communications, wrote in a letter.

GE called the report "meritless" as CEO Larry Culp bought US$2m worth of shares on Friday in a show of confidence in the company.

Those statements and moves have helped reverse nearly all of the stock sell off.

LONGER CARE GREATER PROBLEMS

GE bonds have not rebounded to the same degree as equities in large part because the report resurfaced legitimate concerns about the company, even if Markopolos did not produce a smoking gun.

"Although we have lots of qualms with Markopolos' report, it does serve as a quasi wake-up call for investors," CreditSights wrote in its report.

"The company is no longer a complacent credit, and while we push back on Markopolos' more inflammatory claims, he's also not wrong in highlighting the real risks that remain in the story."

At the center of the company's risks is its long-term care insurance business, which Markopolos estimates would need to raise US$18.5bn in new cash reserves and another US$10.5bn in the next three years.

Bondholders can largely disregard the US$10.5bn hit because it will be a non-cash charge in the first quarter 2022, according to CreditSights.

On the other hand, the potential US$18.5bn shortfall in cash reserves is a real problem — just not a new one.

GE will likely have to add at least US$9.5bn in reserves because its long-term care unit only holds a policy reserve of US$72,000-US$79,000 per active individual compared with US$113,500 per individual at a similar program from Prudential.

But the reserves likely need to be even higher than Prudential's due to GE's "significantly" poorer underwriting quality in an industry already plagued with high losses, CreditSights noted.

Specifically, GE policyholders are older and more hold lifetime benefits, which incentivizes individuals to seek the best quality care for as long as possible.

"Even if US$18.5bn turns out to be the number requiring a cash injection, I would expect it would be paid out over a number of years," Carol Levenson, director of research at Gimme Credit, told IFR.

"I don't see it as sinking GE, not as long as its bankers continue to support it."

Winoker downplayed these risks emphasizing that as a reinsurer GE is not responsible for 100% of every claim.

Additionally, GE already agreed to pay a US$15bn increase to its statutory reserves earlier this year, and Winoker said that amount includes future claims as well.

"Will GE likely have to put more capital into insurance beyond the US$15bn over seven years already agreed upon

with regulators? Almost definitely," CreditSights wrote.

"Will that crater GE's liquidity position and push it into bankruptcy over the next year or two? Almost certainly not."

