Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Junior Gold Miners ETF ( GDXJ ), where 2,850,000 units were destroyed, or a 2.5% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of GDXJ, in morning trading today Kinross Gold Corporation ( KGC ) is off about 1.5%, and Gold Fields ( GFI ) is lower by about 2.8%.
And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas ( DUG
), which lost 150,000 of its units, representing a 29.0% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.
VIDEO: GDXJ, DUG: Big ETF Outflows