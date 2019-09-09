GDX, UST: Big ETF Inflows

Quantcast

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Gold Miners ETF, which added 11,150,000 units, or a 2.8% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of GDX, in morning trading today Barrick Gold is down about 1.7%, and Newmont Goldcorp is lower by about 0.7%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the ProShares ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury, which added 175,000 units, for a 38.9% increase in outstanding units.

