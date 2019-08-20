Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Gold Miners ETF ( GDX ), where 6,500,000 units were destroyed, or a 1.6% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of GDX, in morning trading today Barrick Gold Corporation ( GOLD ) is up about 1.3%, and Newmont Goldcorp Corporation ( NEM ) is higher by about 0.7%.
And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the PSET ETF ( PSET
), which lost 250,000 of its units, representing a 26.3% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.
VIDEO: GDX, PSET: Big ETF Outflows