Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Gold Miners ETF ( GDX ), where 3,650,000 units were destroyed, or a 0.9% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of GDX, in morning trading today Newmont Goldcorp Corporation ( NEM ) is trading flat, and Barrick Gold Corporation ( GOLD ) is up by about 0.2%.
And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the PortfolioPlus Emerging Markets ETF ( PPEM
), which lost 50,000 of its units, representing a 33.3% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.
VIDEO: GDX, PPEM: Big ETF Outflows