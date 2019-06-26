Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Gold Miners ETF ( GDX ), where 9,900,000 units were destroyed, or a 2.4% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of GDX, in morning trading today Newmont Goldcorp Corporation ( NEM ) is up about 0.1%, and Barrick Gold Corporation ( GOLD ) is lower by about 1.8%.
And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the BJUN ETF ( BJUN
), which lost 50,000 of its units, representing a 33.3% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.
VIDEO: GDX, BJUN: Big ETF Outflows