GBDC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (Symbol: GBDC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.02, changing hands as high as $18.07 per share. Golub Capital BDC Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GBDC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GBDC's low point in its 52 week range is $16.21 per share, with $19.89 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $18.03.
