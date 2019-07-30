GBCI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: GBCI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.73, changing hands as high as $42.00 per share. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GBCI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GBCI's low point in its 52 week range is $36.84 per share, with $47.6734 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $41.84.
