GATX Corporation (GATX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

GATX Corporation ( GATX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.46 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GATX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that GATX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $79.52, the dividend yield is 2.31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GATX was $79.52, representing a -11.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $89.95 and a 17.87% increase over the 52 week low of $67.47.

GATX is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Expedia Group, Inc. ( EXPE ) and XPO Logistics, Inc. ( XPO ). GATX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.5. Zacks Investment Research reports GATX's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -2.06%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GATX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.