GATX Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for GATX

In trading on Friday, shares of GATX Corp (Symbol: GATX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $76.83, changing hands as high as $76.98 per share. GATX Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GATX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GATX's low point in its 52 week range is $67.465 per share, with $91.12 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $77.11.
