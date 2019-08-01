GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 02, 2019

GasLog Partners LP ( GLOP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 02, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.55 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 09, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GLOP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that GLOP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.55, the dividend yield is 10.21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GLOP was $21.55, representing a -17.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.99 and a 19.92% increase over the 52 week low of $17.97.

GLOP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation ( GD ) and Carnival Corporation ( CCL ). GLOP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.32. Zacks Investment Research reports GLOP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 3.79%, compared to an industry average of 4.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GLOP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GLOP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GLOP as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors High Income MLP ETF ( YMLP ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is YMLP with an increase of 3.96% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GLOP at 7.87%.