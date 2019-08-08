GasLog LP. (GLOG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019

GasLog LP. ( GLOG ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 22, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GLOG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that GLOG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.79, the dividend yield is 4.69%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GLOG was $12.79, representing a -44.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.14 and a 0.87% increase over the 52 week low of $12.68.

GLOG is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation ( GD ) and Carnival Corporation ( CCL ). GLOG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.19. Zacks Investment Research reports GLOG's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as .44%, compared to an industry average of 8.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GLOG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.