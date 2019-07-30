Gartner (IT) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, Revises '19 View

Gartner, Inc. IT reported mixed second-quarter 2019 results, wherein the company's earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same.

Adjusted earnings per share of $1.45 beat the consensus mark by 27 cents and increased 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Earnings exceeded the guided adjusted EPS range of $1.15-$1.20.

Revenues of $1.07 billion however lagged the consensus estimate by $6.8 million but improved 7% year over year on a reported basis and 9% on a foreign currency-neutral basis. Adjusted revenues improved 9% year over year on a reported basis and 12% on a foreign currency-neutral basis.

Total contract value was $3.2 billion, up 11% year over year on a foreign currency-neutral basis.

So far this year, shares of Gartner have gained 33.6% compared with 3.4% rise of the industry it belongs to and 19.4% increase of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Quarterly Numbers in Detail

Revenues at the Research segment increased 7% year over year on a reported basis and 10% on a foreign currency-neutral basis to $826 million. Gross contribution margin was 69% in the reported quarter.

Revenues at the Conferences segment increased 27% year over year on a reported basis and 29% on a foreign currency-neutral basis to $141 million. Gross contribution margin was 57%.

Revenues at the Consulting segment grew 7% year over year on a reported basis and 10% on a foreign currency-neutral basis to $104 million. Gross contribution margin was 33% in the reported quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA of $185 million increased 1% year over year on a reported basis and 4% on a foreign currency-neutral basis.

Operating cash flow totaled $227 million and free cash flow was $197 million in the reported quarter. Capital expenditures came in at $39 million.

2019 View

Gartner updated its full-year 2019 guidance. The company now projects revenues in the range of $4.22-$4.26 billion compared with the previously guided range of $4.22-$4.32 billion. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.27 billion lies above the guided range.

Adjusted EPS is anticipated in the range of $3.39-$3.64 compared with the previously guided range of $3.82-$4.19. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.96 lies above the guided range.

Adjusted EBITDA is projected in the range of $670-$700 million compared with the previously guided range of $720-$765 million. Operating cash flow is anticipated in the range of $487-$527 million compared with the prior guidance of $542 million to $582 million while free cash flow is expected in the range of $400- 430 million compared with the previously guided range of $455-$485 million.

Currently, Gartner carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

