Garrison Capital Inc. (GARS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 05, 2019

Garrison Capital Inc. ( GARS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 20, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GARS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that GARS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $7.08, the dividend yield is 12.99%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GARS was $7.08, representing a -19.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.84 and a 17.41% increase over the 52 week low of $6.03.

GARS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.17. Zacks Investment Research reports GARS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -13.2%, compared to an industry average of .2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GARS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.