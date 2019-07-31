Garmin's (GRMN) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates

Garmin Ltd. GRMN delivered second-quarter 2019 pro-forma earnings of $1.16 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16 cents. The figure improved 17.2% on a year-over-year basis and 58.9% sequentially.





Net sales came in $954.84 million, up 7% from the year-ago quarter and 24.6% from the previous quarter. Further, the figure outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $919.07 million.Strong performance of its fitness, outdoor, marine and aviation segments drove year-over-year top-line growth.Management is focused on continued innovation, diversification and market expansion to explore growth opportunities in all its business segments.The company generated sales of $210.4 million from this segment in the second quarter, improving 4.3% year over year. The year-over-year increase was primarily driven by robust demand for Garmin's golf wearables, Instinct adventure watch and inReach devices.This segment generated sales of $251.65 million, advancing 12% from the year-ago quarter. This can primarily be attributed to its well-performing running wearables. Further, positive contributions from Tacx buyout were positives.Garmin generated sales of $151.41 million from this segment, increasing 13% on a year-over-year basis. The company witnessed growing demand for its chartplotters and Panoptix LiveScope sonars during the reported quarter which drove the segment's top line.This segment generated sales of $157.41 million, down 12.6% from the prior-year quarter. The decline was mainly owing to shrinking of the personal navigation device (PND) market.The segment generated sales of $183.96 million, surging 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. This can primarily be attributed to the well-performing aftermarket systems and ADS-B solutions. Further, the company's solid momentum in OEM category contributed to the results.

Garmin generated sales of $470.84 million from this region during the reported quarter (49.3% of net sales), up 8% year over year.

EMEA: This region generated sales of $338.59 million in the second quarter (35.5%), up 10% on a year-over-year basis.



APAC: The company generated sales of $145.4 million from this region (15.2%), declining 1.9% from the year-ago quarter.



Operating Results



In the second quarter, gross margin was 60.3%, expanded 180 bps from the year-ago quarter.



Further, the company's operating expenses of $319.14 million went up 4.4% from the prior-year quarter. However, as a percentage of revenues, the figure contracted 80 bps year over year to 33.4%



Additionally, operating margin of 26.8% in the reported quarter expanded 250 bps year over year.



Balance Sheet & Cash Flow



As of Jun 29, 2019, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities came in $1.06 billion, lower than $1.31 billion as of Mar 30, 2019.



Inventories were $648.1 million compared with $598.4 million in the first quarter. We note that the company had no long-term debt in the reported quarter.



At the end of the second quarter, the company generated cash flow of $110.6 million from operating activities. Free cash flow totaled $80.2 million.



Additionally, Garmin paid out dividend worth $108 million during the reported quarter.



2019 Guidance



For 2019, Garmin has raised guidance for pro-forma earnings from $3.70 to $3.90 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $3.75.



Further, the company also revised outlook for revenues upward from $3.5 billion to $3.6 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is projected at $3.55 billion.



The upward revising in the sales outlook is primarily attributed to rise in growth estimates for revenues in aviation and marine segments. For aviation, growth is now pegged at 17%, higher than previous estimate of 10%. Further, growth estimate for marine jumped from 10% to 12%.



Additionally, percentage of decline in auto segment has fallen from 18% to 15%. Meanwhile, growth estimates in fitness and outdoor segment remain unchanged at 13% and 10%, respectively.



Further, the company expects gross margin and operating margin of 59.5% and 23.2%, respectively, for 2019.



