Quantcast

Garmin's (GRMN) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Garmin Ltd. GRMN delivered second-quarter 2019 pro-forma earnings of $1.16 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16 cents. The figure improved 17.2% on a year-over-year basis and 58.9% sequentially.

Net sales came in $954.84 million, up 7% from the year-ago quarter and 24.6% from the previous quarter. Further, the figure outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $919.07 million.

Strong performance of its fitness, outdoor, marine and aviation segments drove year-over-year top-line growth.

Management is focused on continued innovation, diversification and market expansion to explore growth opportunities in all its business segments.

Segmental Revenues

Outdoor (22% of net sales): The company generated sales of $210.4 million from this segment in the second quarter, improving 4.3% year over year. The year-over-year increase was primarily driven by robust demand for Garmin's golf wearables, Instinct adventure watch and inReach devices.

Fitness (26.3%): This segment generated sales of $251.65 million, advancing 12% from the year-ago quarter. This can primarily be attributed to its well-performing running wearables. Further, positive contributions from Tacx buyout were positives.

Marine (15.9%): Garmin generated sales of $151.41 million from this segment, increasing 13% on a year-over-year basis. The company witnessed growing demand for its chartplotters and Panoptix LiveScope sonars during the reported quarter which drove the segment's top line.

Auto (16.5%): This segment generated sales of $157.41 million, down 12.6% from the prior-year quarter. The decline was mainly owing to shrinking of the personal navigation device (PND) market.

Aviation (19.3%): The segment generated sales of $183.96 million, surging 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. This can primarily be attributed to the well-performing aftermarket systems and ADS-B solutions. Further, the company's solid momentum in OEM category contributed to the results.

Garmin Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Garmin Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Garmin Ltd. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Garmin Ltd. Quote

Revenues by Geography

Americas: Garmin generated sales of $470.84 million from this region during the reported quarter (49.3% of net sales), up 8% year over year.

EMEA: This region generated sales of $338.59 million in the second quarter (35.5%), up 10% on a year-over-year basis.

APAC: The company generated sales of $145.4 million from this region (15.2%), declining 1.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Operating Results

In the second quarter, gross margin was 60.3%, expanded 180 bps from the year-ago quarter.

Further, the company's operating expenses of $319.14 million went up 4.4% from the prior-year quarter. However, as a percentage of revenues, the figure contracted 80 bps year over year to 33.4%

Additionally, operating margin of 26.8% in the reported quarter expanded 250 bps year over year.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Jun 29, 2019, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities came in $1.06 billion, lower than $1.31 billion as of Mar 30, 2019.

Inventories were $648.1 million compared with $598.4 million in the first quarter. We note that the company had no long-term debt in the reported quarter.

At the end of the second quarter, the company generated cash flow of $110.6 million from operating activities. Free cash flow totaled $80.2 million.

Additionally, Garmin paid out dividend worth $108 million during the reported quarter.

2019 Guidance

For 2019, Garmin has raised guidance for pro-forma earnings from $3.70 to $3.90 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $3.75.

Further, the company also revised outlook for revenues upward from $3.5 billion to $3.6 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is projected at $3.55 billion.

The upward revising in the sales outlook is primarily attributed to rise in growth estimates for revenues in aviation and marine segments. For aviation, growth is now pegged at 17%, higher than previous estimate of 10%. Further, growth estimate for marine jumped from 10% to 12%.

Additionally, percentage of decline in auto segment has fallen from 18% to 15%. Meanwhile, growth estimates in fitness and outdoor segment remain unchanged at 13% and 10%, respectively.

Further, the company expects gross margin and operating margin of 59.5% and 23.2%, respectively, for 2019.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Garmin currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Rosetta Stone RST , Tableau Software, Inc. DATA and Bruker Corporation BRKR . While Rosetta Stone sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Tableau Software and Bruker carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Long-term earnings growth rate for Rosetta Stone, Tableau Software and Bruker is currently projected to be 12.5%, 18.5% and 12.61%, respectively.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.

Click here for the 6 trades >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tableau Software, Inc. (DATA): Free Stock Analysis Report

Rosetta Stone (RST): Free Stock Analysis Report

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN): Free Stock Analysis Report

Bruker Corporation (BRKR): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Business , Earnings , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: DATA , RST , GRMN , BRKR


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar