Gap same-store sales disappoint as Old Navy struggles

Reuters





Aug 22 (Reuters) - Gap Inc posted quarterly same-store sales that fell short of analysts' estimates on Thursday, as Old Navy suffered its worse comparable sales figures in three years ahead of a planned spin-off of the brand.

Shares of the company fell 2% in extended trading.

Old Navy, which offers more affordable clothing and accessories, has been a bright spot for the company in the past. But quarterly same-store sales fell 5%, much worse than the 1.11% decline Wall Street expected, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Overall, sales at the company's Gap, Old Navy and other stores open for at least a year fell 4% in the second quarter ended Aug. 3, compared with analysts' estimates of a 3.09% drop, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The San Francisco-based company said net income fell to $168 million, or 44 cents per share, from $297 million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell to $4.01 billion from $4.09 billion.