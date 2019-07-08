Gap, Inc. (GPS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 09, 2019

Gap, Inc. ( GPS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.243 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GPS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that GPS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.3, the dividend yield is 5.31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GPS was $18.3, representing a -44.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $32.98 and a 6.89% increase over the 52 week low of $17.12.

GPS is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as TJX Companies, Inc. ( TJX ) and Ross Stores, Inc. ( ROST ). GPS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.77. Zacks Investment Research reports GPS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -20.19%, compared to an industry average of -2.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GPS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GPS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GPS as a top-10 holding:

ETF Series Solutions ( RVRS ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RVRS with an increase of 7.03% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GPS at 0.85%.