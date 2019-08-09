Gannett (GCI) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 7.8%

Gannett Co., Inc. GCI was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 8% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $7.90-$11.04 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase yesterday.

The company has seen one negative estimate revision in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the past few weeks, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.





Gannett currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Another stock worth considering in the Consumer Staples sector is Calavo Growers, Inc. CVGW which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



