Gamesa Corp Tech Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for GCTAF

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Gamesa Corp Tech SA (Symbol: GCTAF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.98, changing hands as low as $14.25 per share. Gamesa Corp Tech SA shares are currently trading off about 18.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GCTAF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GCTAF's low point in its 52 week range is $10.74 per share, with $18.06 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $14.25.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »