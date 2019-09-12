GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Tust (GNT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Tust ( GNT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 23, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GNT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that GNT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.77, the dividend yield is 10.4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GNT was $5.77, representing a -3.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.96 and a 27.65% increase over the 52 week low of $4.52.

