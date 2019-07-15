GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Reources & Income Trust (GGN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 16, 2019

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Reources & Income Trust ( GGN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 24, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GGN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 33rd quarter that GGN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $4.61, the dividend yield is 13.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GGN was $4.61, representing a -10.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.15 and a 31.37% increase over the 52 week low of $3.51.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GGN Dividend History page.