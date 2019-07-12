Quantcast

Galeries Lafayette buys majority stake in jeweller Mauboussin

By Reuters

PARIS, July 12 (Reuters) - France's Galeries Lafayette on Friday announced it was joining forces with Mauboussin chairman Alain Nemarq to buy a majority stake in the jeweller, as the upmarket department store strengthens its roster of premium but affordable jewellery.

The deal, whose financial terms were not disclosed, follows Galeries Lafayette's 2012 acquisition of French jeweller Guerin, the company said.

Mauboussin, which has 75 stores in France and abroad, annual sales of 80 million euros and an EBITDA margin of 10%, is 85% held by Swiss businessman Dominique Fremont. He had indicated he wanted to sell.

Founded in the late 1880s, Galeries Lafayette has 61 stores in France and abroad, including the flagship store on Boulevard Haussmann in Paris. It also owns the BHV-Marais store, the Royal Quartz and Louis Pion watch chains, online and catalogue order La Redoute and online private sales player BazarChic.

The deal must be cleared by the French Competition Authority.





