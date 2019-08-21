Quantcast

Gains in oil majors lift FTSE 100

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 21 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose on Wednesday as oil majors tracked gains in crude prices, while cautious investors awaited minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's July rate-setting meeting for signs of further policy easing.

The main index added 0.3%, boosted by Shell and BP , as a larger-than-expected drop in U.S. crude inventories pushed prices higher. The mid-cap FTSE 250 gained 0.2%% by 0707 GMT.

Persimmon and other blue-chip housebuilders were lower in early deals after a Reuters poll showed the country's property market would be further damaged by a potential no-deal Brexit, with average prices slipping about 3% nationally in the ensuing six months.





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics , Oil


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar