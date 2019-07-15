Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 16, 2019

Gabelli Utility Trust ( GUT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 24, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GUT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that GUT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $7.19, the dividend yield is 8.34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GUT was $7.19, representing a -0.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.24 and a 25.92% increase over the 52 week low of $5.71.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GUT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.