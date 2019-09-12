Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (GGZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust ( GGZ ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 23, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GGZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that GGZ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.29, the dividend yield is 4.96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GGZ was $11.29, representing a -8.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.38 and a 20.23% increase over the 52 week low of $9.39.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GGZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.